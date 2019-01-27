Сурва 2019г. завърши – вижте зарята!

27.01.2019

Международният фестивал „Сурва“ 2019 завърши точно в 20 часа.

Очаква се утре около 9.30 часа да бъдат обявени победителите в zaPernik.com.

Вижте зарята по закриването на „Сурва“:

