Голяма картина, подарена неочаквано от кмета Вяра Церовска ще краси Клуба на миньорите в Перник

Пъстра картина ще краси стената на пенсионерския клуб на миньорите в Перник. Тя е подарък от кмета Вяра Церовска по повод деня на миньора, който се отпразнува на 18-ти август.
Пенсионираните миньори на Перник бяха изненадани с посещението на кметицата, която влезе в клуба с широка усмивка и голяма картина.
„Вие сте хората, които сте съградили нашия град. Вие сте хората, които не преставате да ни давете ценни уроци. Бъдете здрави, все така силни, неуморни и винаги млади по дух“, каза им Вяра Церовска.
В клуба присъства и председателят на общинското ръководство на пенсионерите Стаменка Велинова, която благодари на кмета за подкрепата и разбирането през годините.
В клуба на миньора членуват 104 души, а в общинската структура над 1200 души.
