Пожарната на крак! Перничанин едва не подпали съседи със сланина на газов котлон

14.03.2019 zapernik За Перник 0

Съсед едва не подпали комшиите си в Перник заради сланина. За инцидента информира тази вечер в групата „Видяно в Перник“ потърпевшата. Ето какво пише тя за инцидента: 

Снимка: Albena Milenova
Снимка: Albena Milenova

Коментари

коментара

ч