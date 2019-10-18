Четете:

Миньорци откриха фен-сергия на площада за Деня на град Перник

18.10.2019 zapernik За Перник 0

Щанд с най-новите артикули с емблемата на ФК Миньор Перник ще бъде открит на площада в Перник за Деня на града. Сергията ще се намира срещу Синдикалния дом, информират пернишки фенове .
Така фенове на Миньор, както и гости на града могат без проблем да си закупят по нещо за спомен от 100-годишния пернишки клуб..
