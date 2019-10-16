Четете:

Английската преса срина България само с 1 заглавие, което казва всичко!

16.10.2019 zapernik Извън Перник 0

Английските вестници са безпощадни. След огромния расистки скандал на мача между отборите на България и Англия, пресата в Англия направо съсипва страната ни.

Ето едно от най-брутални те заглавия на Острова :

Лъвовете – 6

Животните – 0

