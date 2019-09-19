Извънредно: Бар „Олгин“ гори!

19.09.2019 zapernik За Перник 0

Емблематичният и изостанал бар „Олгин“ гори. Вътре в останките от сградата има силен пожар, научи ZaPernik.com.

На място има полицейски екип.

