727 първолаци на училище тази година в Перник, Общината им готви подаръци

13.09.2019 zapernik За Перник 0

727 първокласници ще прекрачат прага на училището тази година в Община Перник.
Учебната година започва на 16-ти септември – понеделник, а всеки първолак ще получи и специален подарък от Общината – книжката „Меко казано“ на Валери Петров с пожелания за успешна учебна година.
Първият учебен ден в Перник започва с молебен и водосвет. Ритуалът за успех и благополучие през новата учебна година на всички ученици, учители, родители и жители на града ще започне в 8 часа в храма „Св. Иван Рилски“.
