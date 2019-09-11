Пускат топлата вода в Перник

Топлата вода в Перник ще бъде пусната тази нощ, научи ексклузивно zaPernik.com.

Доколкото разбираме от наши източници, след направена проверка от държавата, „Топлофикация- Перник“ вече е в нормите и може да продължи да работи.

Очаква се ТЕЦ-а да заработи тази вечер и перничани да имат топла вода от утре.

