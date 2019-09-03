Пяна потече от чешма в кв. Изток

Пяна потече от чешма в пернишкия квартал „Изток“,съобщиха читатели на ZaPernik.com.

След като дълго време нямаше вода потече течност, която се пени.

Много части на Перник все още нямат вода. Очаквайте подробности този следобед в ZaPernik.com.

