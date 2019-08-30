2 000 души от страната и чужбина идват в Перник утре – 31-ви август

30.08.2019

Около 2 хиляди души се очаква да посетят 13-тия Многожанров републикански фестивал на хората с увреждания в Перник. 

Той ще бъде открит в 10:00 на 31-ви август пред читалището в кв. „Църква“. Събитието ще продължи и на 1-ви септември от 09:30 часа до 18:00 часа.
Новото тази година е, че участниците ще имат възможност да готвят на живо и да демонстрират тайните на ястия, характерни за района, който представят.
Фестивалът има конкурсен характер, на него се очакват гости от всички краища на страната, както и от чужбина – Косово и Северна Македония, съобщи председателят на Съюза на инвалидите в Перник Анита Тараланска.
