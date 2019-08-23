Полагат асфалта при кръговото в кв. Изток

23.08.2019

Започна полагането на първия пласт асфалт от Първи етап от изграждането на кръговото движение на улиците „Благой Гебрев“ и „Юрий Гагарин“, съобщи кметът на Кметство Изток Емил Костадинов.

