Деца възмутиха перничани: карат колела във водата на фонтаните пред ГУМ – СНИМКИ

20.08.2019 zapernik За Перник 0

Деца с колелета възмутиха перничани.  В летните жеги малчуганите влизат във фонатна срещу ГУМ и карат велосипедите си във водата. Сигнал за проявата подаде читател до ZaPernik.com , който ни изпрати и клип. 

Ето и кадри от него:

 

