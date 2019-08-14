Бус и кола се удариха на светофарите в кв. Мошино

14.08.2019 zapernik За Перник 0

Лека катастрофа е станала на светофарите при кв. Мошино, в посока кв. Изток.

Ударили са се бус Форд на фирма за топлоизолации и Пежо. Участници в птп-то са служителки на Лидл.

Няма пострадали.

