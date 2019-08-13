Голям пожар във Вискяр планина, при село Расник! Три пожарни гасят огъня

13.08.2019 zapernik За Перник 0

Голям пожар е вилнял в село Расник, съобщи до zaPernik.com читател. Пожарът е избухнал във Вискяр планина, а към мястото на бедствието са летели три пожарни автомобила. 

