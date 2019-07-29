Извънредно: Депутатът Станката стана баща

29.07.2019 zapernik За Перник 0

Народният представител Станислав Владимиров – Станката днес стана баща за първи път, научи zaPernik.com.

Политикът-звезда на „За Перник“ е горд баща на момченце, което с приятелката му Красимира са кръстили Никола.

Да ви е живо и здраво детенцето, много щастие ви желаем! ❤️

Share Button

Коментари

коментара

ч