Боядисаха надписа PERNIK в центъра на града

27.07.2019 zapernik За Перник 0

Боядисаха надписа PERNIK в центъра на Перник, видя zapernik.com.

По случай 100 годишнината на футболен клуб Миньор, надписа е боядисан в жълт и черен цвят.

Вижте как изглежда надписа сега!

