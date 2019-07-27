Ремонтират голямата водна авария в кв. Мошино

Ремонтира се аварията, която наводини велоалеята в квартал Мошино снощи, за която сайта „За Перник“ писа.

Майстори на ВиК работят на място. Очаква се до 15 часа аварията да бъде отстранена.

