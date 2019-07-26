Вода от спукана тръба на ВиК удави велоалеята на Перник при кв. Мошино

26.07.2019 zapernik За Перник 0

Огромен теч на вода удави велоалеята в Перник, съобщават читатели на сайта zaPernik.com.

Наводнението е станало в близост  до светофарите в квартал Мошино.

