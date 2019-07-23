Затвориха улица Първи май в кв. Твърди ливади

23.07.2019 zapernik За Перник 0

Фирма за газ е разкопала и затворила улица Първи май, в пернишкия квартал „Твърди ливади“, съобщават читатели.

Използват се обходни улици, в близост до нея.

Машини разкопават улицата и полагат тръби.

