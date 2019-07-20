Немаш ли Гоуф, немаш нищо!

20.07.2019

„Немаш ли Гоуф, немаш нищо“, това е хита на седмицата.

Снимка на пернишки Голф радва Интернет потребителите, видя zapernik.com.

Очаквайте големи новини около Фолксваген Голф скоро време в „За Перник“.

