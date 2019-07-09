Катастрофа блокира част от пътя при кв. „Иван Пашов“

09.07.2019 zapernik За Перник 0

Катастрофа затруднява движението при кв. Иван Пашов, светофара на ОМВ бензионастанция. По първоначални данни две коли са се ударили тази сутрин. Едната от тях все още е на пътното платно към 09:30ч., обградена с конуси. Шофирайте внимателно!

