Важно! Започнаха новото кръгово в кв. Изток, част от пътя е блокиран

08.07.2019 zapernik За Перник 0

От днес / 08.07.2019 г./ се въвежда временна организация на движението, поради започване изграждането на Първи етап на новото кръгово движение на улиците Благой Гебрев и Юрий Гагарин.
1. Въвежда се двупосочно движение от пътен възел Даскалово до бензиностанция Лукойл.
2. Забранява се ляв завой при входа на кв. Изток посока улица Благой Гебрев.
3. Забранява се ляв завой на изхода на улица Благой Гебрев посока улица Юрий Гагарин.
Периодът на временната организация на движение е до завършване на Първи етап на новото кръгово движение на улиците Благой Гебрев и Юрий Гагарин.
Временната промяна в организацията на движение ще бъде обозначена с необходимата сигнализация.
Всички участници в пътното движение трябва да бъдат внимателни и толерантни на пътя.

