Над 1000 танцьори се събраха, за да покажат, че „от Трън по-убаво нема“

Над 1000 танцьори от различни етнографски области и градове – Брезник, Благоевград, Казанлък, Дупница, Самоков, София и др. се включиха в Националния фестивал „От Трън по-убаво нема“.
Всички любители на танцуването изиграха едновременно 5 вида хора: Право хоро – Тракия, Свищовско хоро – Северна България, Ширто – Пирин, Ръка – Добруджа, Ситно шопско – Шопска област.
На събитието специални отличия бяха връчени на Танцов състав „Трънски ритми“ с ръководител Емилия Миланова към НЧ „Гюрга Пинджурова – 1895“ Трън по повод 10-годишнината от създаването му.
За заслуги в развитието и популяризирането на българския фолклор бе удостоен и основният организатор на събитието Йордан Станимиров – хореограф.
Наградите раздаде областния управител на Перник Ирена Соколова, която специално поздрави кмета на Трън Цветислава Цветкова за усилията, които полага за културната дейност в района.
Грамоти и награди получиха ръководителите на всички танцови школи и групи.
„От Трън по-убаво нема“ се организира от 2010 г. насам от клуб „Бодифолк“ гр.София, НЧ „Надка Караджова 2012“- гр.София и с любезното съдействие на Община Трън и Областна администрация – Перник.
Фестивалът всяка година утвърждава положителния имидж на региона и способства за развитието на туризма, нематериалното културно многообразие.
Със съдействието на областния управител  фестивала „От Трън по убаво нема“ е предвиден като една от дейностите по Комуникационната стратегия на Република България за ЕС за 2019 г.
