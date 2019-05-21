С молебен и курбан отбелязват седем години от земетресението в Перник

21.05.2019

Перник ще отбелeжи с молебен седмата година от силното земетресение
Молебен и водосвет за здраве и благоденствие ще събере жителите на Перник за седма поредна година след голямото земетресение през май 2012 г.
По традиция ритуалът ще се извърши пред централния храм в града „Св. Иван Рилски” от 10 часа на 22 май.
За молебена са поканени гражданите на община Перник. На него ще присъства и кметът Вяра Церовска заедно с екипа си.
Ще бъде раздаден и курбан за здраве.
По-късно от 11 часа с курбан за здраве ще се отбележи и годишнината от земетресението в центъра на с. Дивотино.

