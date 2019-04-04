Лек автомобил е изгорял на светофара при магазин „Билла“

04.04.2019

Лек автомобил е изгорял на светофара при магазин „Билла“ в пернишкия квартал „Изток“, съобщава в групата „Видяно в Перник“ перничанин.

