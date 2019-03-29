Пожар при гара Даскалово в кв. Изток

29.03.2019 zapernik За Перник 0

Пожар е горял този следобед до гара Даскалово е пернишкия квартал Изток, научи „За Перник“.

Запалени са храсти и треви.

Пожарът бързо е угасен от пожарната.

