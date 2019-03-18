Полицай пострада в опит да озапти агресивни пиячи от квартал „Тева“

Полицай от Първо РУ е пострадал при сигнал за оказване на съдействие.

Инцидентът е станал вчера, около 22, 20 ч., на „колелото“ в пернишкия кв. „Тева“. Полицията е сигнализирана за съдействие от представители на ЦСНМП, които посетили адреса за оказване на помощ на агресивни и пияни мъже.
При вида на униформените, 40-годишният Р.Г. с постоянен адрес столицата нанесъл лека телесна повреда на единия от униформените, пристигнали за съдействие. Р.Г. е задържан за 24 ч. с полицейска заповед.
Започнато е досъдебно производство по чл. 131, ал. 1 от НК и работата продължава.

