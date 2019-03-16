СПОДЕЛЯЙТЕ! Търси се немска овчарка, изгубена в района на кв. Караманица

16.03.2019 zapernik За Перник 0

Изгубена е немска овчарка в района на кв. Караманица.

Тел. за връзка 0897-827-087

Коментари

коментара

ч
Loading...