В Перник: Деца обраха баба-съседка докато й връзват мартеници

05.03.2019 zapernik За Перник 0

Снимка: Илюстративна
Непълнолетни деца от Перник ще отговарят за кражба. Историята се е разиграла на 2-ри март около обяд на ул .„Мануш воевода“.

Трите момчета на 9, 14 и 15 години отишли да вържат мартеници на своя 85-годишна съседка.
Докато правели това, децата й откраднали портмоне, в което имало 820 лева. След подаден сигнал в полицията непълнолетните са установени. Парите са върнати на собственичката и е намерено портмонето, което било изхвърлено от децата.
Започнато е бързо производство и работата продължава.

Коментари

коментара

ч