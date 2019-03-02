Ето как ще отбележим 3-ти март в Перник

Перник тържествено отбелязва Трети март

Програма

11,00 часа  – Празнично шествие

от пл. „Св. Иван Рилски” до Двореца на културата

11,10 часа  – Ритуал за издигане на националния флаг

Слово на кмета на Община Перник и на Областния управител.

Празничен концерт на Духовия оркестър и АНПТ ”Граовска   младост”  при ОК Дворец на културат

