Честит 1 март! Вижте как се украси Младежкият дом в Перник

28.02.2019 zapernik За Перник 0

В навечерието на 1 март, Общинският младежки дом в Перник се окичи с червено-бели мартенички.

Вижте мартенската украса и споделете, ако ви харесва:

