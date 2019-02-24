Иван от кв.Тева: ТЕЦ-а пак се изгаври с нас – високи сметки и почти никакво парно

24.02.2019

„Топлофикация Перник пак се изгаври с нас потребителите. Пак нямаме парно, а сметките ни за януари са 450лв. Сега отново няма парно и радиаторите на Тева са почти студени и това е от два дни“  пише до zapernik.com Иван.

 

