Патрулка лови, скрита зад дърво на Външната магистрала

23.02.2019 zapernik За Перник 0

Патрулка се е скрила зад дърво н Външната магистрала и лови автомобили, които се движат с превишена скорост.

Патрулката е точно преди моста при ТЕЦ-а. Хваща автомобилите посока София.

