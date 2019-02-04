Пернишки рапъри пеят „Бял Мерцедес ме преследва в живота“

04.02.2019 zapernik За Перник 0

Мошинските рапъри направиха препратка към култовата чалга песен „Бял Мерцедес“. 
Мартинеско, Drama и Terziykata, които възраждат пернишкия рап в своя канал в ю туб Pernik City   , пуснаха парчето на пощата на zaPernik.com.
„Бял Мерцедес ме преследва в живота, но не желая любов, а пари. Познаваш ме добре и знаеш, че съм от Перник…“, се пее в  най-новия хит на рапърите, които вече са събрали 1000 абоната в канала си.

