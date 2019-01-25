„Сурва“ 2019 е открита – снимки!

25.01.2019 zapernik За Перник 0

Международният фестивал „Сурва“ 2019 година е официално открит.

Ако не сте гледали откриването на живо или на видео, може да видите нашите снимки от сцената на откриването.

Сурва е!

