Антония Петрова роди!

17.01.2019 zapernik За Перник 0

Антония Петрова е родила тази нощ, научи zaPernik.com. Новината разпространи майката на миската – издателката на вестник „Съпрник“ Ана Петрова.

Антония Петрова е родила момченце в навечерието на именния си ден. Днес е Антоновден.

Честито!

Коментари

коментара

ч