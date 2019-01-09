Една от най-колоритните сурвакарски групи – Кошаревската, кани всички на Сурва

Скъпи приятели,

Сурвакарската група на с.Кошарево ви кани на 13.01.19г в 22ч на площада в селото, заедно да се насладим на магията наречена Сурва.

Нека всички заедно да се докоснем до този уникален обичай.

Заповядайте и знайте, че Сурва е там където са силните !!!

