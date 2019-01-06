7 души, сред които 12-годишен се хвърлиха за кръста в Драгичево

7 души се потопиха във водите на река „Голобрешка“ в село Драгичево, за да извадят Богоявленския кръст.

Разпятието беше хванато от най-малкия участник – 12-годишния Адриан Валентинов Стоянов. Той пожела здраве, щастие и късмет на всичи и беше благословен от отец Стоян.

В битката за кръста участва и 65-годишният Александър Дуков, който днес е рожденик.

