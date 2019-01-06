37-годишния Владимир Владимиров извади кръста в Батановци

В Батановци кръстът беше изваден от 37-годишния Владимир Владимиров.

Въпреки минусовите градуси много смели мъже се хвърлиха в ледените води на река „Струма“, за да извадят Богоявленския кръст.

Ритуалът по традиция се състоя на моста в града.

