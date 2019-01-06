14-годишният смелчага Йордан Йорданов извади кръста в село Кладница

06.01.2019

14-годишният смелчага Йордан Йорданов извади кръста в село Кладница.

Младото момче, което днес има имен ден, се хвърли смело в ледените води на реката за здраве и благоденствие.

По-късно беше раздаден и курбан за здраве на манастира.

