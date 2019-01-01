Вижте пернишката ЧНГ 2019 заря в zaPernik.com!

01.01.2019 zapernik За Перник 0

Честита Нова 2019 година на всички перничани! Точно в 00:00часа небето над Перник се озари от цветни илюминации, които стотици перничани отправиха в небето, заедно със своите пожелания за по-щастлива и по-добра нова година.

ZaPernik.com улови пернишката заря, която можете да видите във видеото в поста:

Коментари

коментара

ч