Перничанин видя три снегорина един след друг

16.12.2018 zapernik За Перник 0

Перничанин видя три снегорина един след друг да се движат на външната магистрала на Перник, която не е почистена и труднопроходима.

Снегорините вървяха посока центъра на Перник.

Коментари

коментара

ч
Loading...