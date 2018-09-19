Запали се гората до магазин „Кауфланд“

19.09.2018 zapernik За Перник 0

Боровата гора в кв. Изток, в близост до магазин Кауфланд се запали вчера, съобщиха читатели на zaPernik.com, които изпратиха снимки. Още не е ясна причината. На място са пристигнали пожарни екипи, които са потушили огъня.

