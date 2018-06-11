Седмицата на концертите започна в Перник – КУЛТУРЕН КАЛЕНДАР

 Културен календар  11.06. – 17.06. 2018 г.
11 юни
17,30 ч. – Малък салон, Дворец на културата
Концерт на ученици от Обединената школа по изкуства към ОК Дворец на културата от класа на Н. Станимирова
12 юни
11,00 ч. – пред  Двореца на културата
Концерт на Духовия оркестър към ОК Дворец на културата, диригент Трифон Трифонов
18,00 ч. – Малък салон, Дворец на културата
Концерт на ученици от Обединената школа по изкуства към ОК Дворец на културата от класа на Сл. Вражалска
13 юни
17,00 ч. – Галерия “Любен Гайдаров”, Галерия “Арт салон”
„60 години Художествена галерия Перник“ – изложба от фонда на галерията
17,30 ч. – Малък салон, Дворец на културата
Концерт на ученици от Обединената школа по изкуства към ОК Дворец на културата от класа на Й. Козарева
18,00 ч. – театрален салон, ОДК
Годишен концерт на Балетно студио „Ида” към ЦПЛР-ОДК
14 юни
11,00 ч. – пред Двореца на културата
Концерт на Духовия оркестър към ОК Дворец на културата, диригент Трифон Трифонов
18,00 ч. – Малък салон, Дворец на културата
Представяне на стихосбирката „Копнежи за нежност” от Пламена Владимирова, представя Иван Хранов
15 юни
15,00 ч. – НЧ ”Елин Пелин-1903”
Концерт на Детската музикална школа
17,00 ч. – Галерия “ Кракра”
Годишна изложба на ателието към Художествената галерия
17,30 ч. – Малък салон, Дворец на културата
Общ концерт на ученици от Обединената школа по изкуства към ОК Дворец на културата
16 юни
10.00 ч.- 11.30 ч. – галерия „Любен Гайдаров“
Презентация на картини от фонда на Художествена галерия и изработване на копие на избрана картина – с участието на деца от пернишки училища
11,00 ч. – голямо фоайе, ОДК
Съботно матине с участието на  хор „Родна песен” към ЦПЛР-ОДК Перник

