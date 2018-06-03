Читалище отпразнува 90 години с хора и танци, получи плакет от областния управител на Перник

03.06.2018 zapernik За Перник 0

Народно читалище „Христо Ботев – 1928″ с. Копаница отбеляза своята 90-годишнина и получи паметен знак от областния управител. 
Основано на 28 февруари в далечната 1928 г., днес културното средище не спира да е притегателен център на богата читалищна дейност с множество награди и призове от различни фестивали и конкурси.
В него функционират танцови състави, певческа и сурвакарска група, театрален състав и др.
Председателят на читалището Мирослав Мирчев връчи почетни грамоти на хората дали своя принос в развитието на културата в селото през годините.
От името на областния управител Ирена Соколова, копанишкото читалище получи грамота и специален паметен знак.
В празничната програма, по повод юбилея, участие взеха местните самодейни състави и гости от читалище “Напредък-1915” с. Стефаново.

Коментари

коментара

ч
Loading...